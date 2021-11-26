Jonjo Shelvey reveals Eddie Howe's plan for Newcastle United survival
Jonjo Shelvey has spoken about the change in playing style at Newcastle United under Eddie Howe.
Howe, isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, succeeded Steve Bruce as the club’s head coach earlier this month. The 43-year-old wants to get the team, which drew 3-3 with Brentford last weekend, on to the front foot.
Shelvey said: “He’s told us to get after the ball, and press high up the pitch. It’s more exciting and enjoyable rather than just sitting back and defending. Obviously, you don’t want to concede three at home and draw. It can be a danger. But it’s a lot more exciting and enjoyable.”
Winless Newcastle are 20th in the Premier League ahead of tomorrow’s game away to Arsenal.
Shelvey told Premier League Productions: “There’s a lot in that dressing room to get us out of this situation. I’m not saying we shouldn’t be where we are … but it’s only a matter of time before we get that first win.”