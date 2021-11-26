Howe, isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, succeeded Steve Bruce as the club’s head coach earlier this month. The 43-year-old wants to get the team, which drew 3-3 with Brentford last weekend, on to the front foot.

Shelvey said: “He’s told us to get after the ball, and press high up the pitch. It’s more exciting and enjoyable rather than just sitting back and defending. Obviously, you don’t want to concede three at home and draw. It can be a danger. But it’s a lot more exciting and enjoyable.”

Winless Newcastle are 20th in the Premier League ahead of tomorrow’s game away to Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelvey told Premier League Productions: “There’s a lot in that dressing room to get us out of this situation. I’m not saying we shouldn’t be where we are … but it’s only a matter of time before we get that first win.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Eddie Howe at St James's Park.