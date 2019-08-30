Jonjo Shelvey reveals the Premier League side he almost left Newcastle United for this summer

Jonjo Shelvey

The midfielder was the subject of transfer speculation over the summer, having been out of favour during spells under former manager Rafa Benitez.

And Shelvey has now revealed that West Ham came calling for his services in the summer - only for Newcastle to reject their advances.

That wasn’t a decision that disappointed the ex-Liverpool man though, who claims he remains happy on Tyneside.

“I'm not one to do loads and loads of interviews,” he said.

“You won't find me on social media - I'm not interested in all that. Let people do the talking.

“I've not once stated that I want to leave this club.

“I was close to leaving to go to West Ham but it never came - the club said no to it.

“I'm happy here, I love living in the city. My kids go to school here, they love it.”

And key to Shelvey’s positive mood has been manager Steve Bruce - who the midfielder states has done a ‘good job’ since his appointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the 27-year-old has urged outsiders to halt their criticism of the Newcastle chief.

“You pick things up and you read things and I just think they need to get off the gaffer's back,” added Shelvey.

“He's come in here and he's doing a good job. It's enjoyable to work with him.

“I got dropped the other day. You're disappointed but the day after, you're doing a session that just totally makes you forget.

“It was hard on the day I got dropped on the day of the game, but it happens in football.

“I was going to go knock on the gaffer's door the next day because I was top scorer at the time!

“Look, they went and won - that's football - and the next day you come into training and show the gaffer you should've been playing.