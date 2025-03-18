Jordan Pickford spent his Sunday watching Newcastle United beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The former Sunderland and current Everton goalkeeper joined up with the England squad on Monday morning for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley Stadium.

But on the eve of the England squad joining up, Newcastle were at Wembley to end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool. New England squad member Dan Burn opened the scoring for The Magpies before Alexander Isak made it 2-0 after the break.

Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back for Liverpool but it was too little too late for Arne Slot’s side as Newcastle won England’s first domestic honour of 2024-25.

Having represented the rivals of both Newcastle and Liverpool, Pickford couldn’t really win when watching Sunday’s final. But as a boyhood Sunderland fan, it’s safe to say he would have preferred a Liverpool win.

And that was clear from his reaction when joining up with the England camp on Monday morning.

In a social media video published by England, Pickford was asked: “What did you do last night?”

The goalkeeper’s initial smile quickly faded as he responded: “Watched the game.”

Former Liverpool and Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson seemed in brighter spirits on his return to the England set-up as he was filmed laughing with Burn as they watched the highlights of the defender’s goal in Sunday’s final. Henderson, like Burn, was a surprise call-up to the England squad having endured a difficult season with Ajax.

As a boyhood Sunderland fan and former Liverpool captain himself, Henderson no doubt will have wanted Newcastle to lose the final. But at least he was all smiles when watching the game back with his new Geordie England teammate!

Jordan Henderson and Dan Burn laughing after being filmed watching the Carabao Cup final highlights at St George's Park. | England

Jordan Pickford backed to be ‘replaced’ by Newcastle United transfer target

Pickford joins up with the England squad as his country’s No. 1 goalkeeper since 2018. But with Thomas Tuchel now in charge and the rise of Burnley’s James Trafford this season, the Everton shot-stopper has been backed to be replaced in the coming years.

Trafford has kept 26 clean sheets in 37 games for Burnley in the Championship this season and has been rewarded with an England call-up to Tuchel’s first squad. While the 22-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for England, Burnley head coach and former Newcastle midfielder Scott Parker believes he will become England’s No. 1 in the future.

“Yeah, I think so,” Parker said earlier this year when asked about Trafford’s international prospects. “I think in terms of what you see in there, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.

“I still think there's so much more to come from him. I have seen a real development in his maturity and his understanding of the game, understanding when to play, when not to play and mixing up of his game.

“I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in and around this division in terms of keeping the ball out of his net as well.”

Trafford is one of Newcastle United’s top summer transfer targets. The Magpies saw two bids for Trafford turned down by Burnley last summer with The Clarets valuing the goalkeeper in excess of £20million at the time.

That valuation may well have increased given his form at Turf Moor this season as Newcastle prepare to make a fresh move in the summer. The Gazette understands Newcastle scouts have continued to monitor Trafford’s progress this season as they eye a long-term replacement for Nick Pope, 32, and Martin Dubravka, 36, in goal.