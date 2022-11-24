Jordan Pickford 'wary' of £58m Newcastle United transfer target after failed summer move
England will have to be 'wary' of one Newcastle United summer transfer target this Friday, according to Jordan Pickford.
Ahead of England’s World Cup group stage match against USA on Friday (7pm kick-off), Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford praised Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.
Pulisic is expected to line-up for the United States against England in Qatar. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a loan move to Newcastle United in the summer after seeing his game time limited at Stamford Bridge.
The American has scored just once in 18 appearances for The Blues this season and could be allowed to leave Chelsea this January.
And Pickford admits England will have to be ‘wary’ of the attacking-midfielder on Friday as he said: “He’s a top player. I’ve played against him for a few years now when he’s at Chelsea. He’s good with both feet. He’s very clinical.
“We’ve got to be wary of him but we practice every day on the training pitch to be prepared for anything.”