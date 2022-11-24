Ahead of England’s World Cup group stage match against USA on Friday (7pm kick-off), Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford praised Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic is expected to line-up for the United States against England in Qatar. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a loan move to Newcastle United in the summer after seeing his game time limited at Stamford Bridge.

The American has scored just once in 18 appearances for The Blues this season and could be allowed to leave Chelsea this January.

Christian Pulisic (L) and Deandre Yedlin of United States react after the 1-1 draw during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

And Pickford admits England will have to be ‘wary’ of the attacking-midfielder on Friday as he said: “He’s a top player. I’ve played against him for a few years now when he’s at Chelsea. He’s good with both feet. He’s very clinical.

