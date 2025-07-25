Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe’s side have been linked with a shock move for Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Newcastle United’s striker search has reportedly seen them make an approach for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. According to the Shropshire Star , the Magpies have ‘strong interest’ in signing the striker, but have not made contact with Wolves over a potential move.

Strand Larsen impressed greatly during his first season at Molineux, scoring 14 times in the Premier League under first Gary O’Neil and then Vitor Pereira. After joining initially on-loan, Strand Larsen was made into a permanent Wolves player earlier this summer after clauses in his contract were automatically triggered.

Those clauses saw Celta Vigo net £23m for the striker as his goals helped Wolves steer well clear of relegation. Unsurprisingly, Wolves are reluctant to see the Norwegian international leave Molineux this summer.

Newcastle United’s striker search

Speculation linking Strand Larsen with a potential move to St James’ Park comes amid a pursuit of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. Wissa left the Bees’ training camp in Portugal early this week after speculation over his future grew.

Whilst both Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the DR Congo international, it is believed that Newcastle United are currently the frontrunners to seal his signature. Wissa scored 19 Premier League goals last season, a tally beaten only by five players.

On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that talks had taken place at Brentford regarding Wissa’s future and that Newcastle United were ‘in discussions’ of improving their initial offer for the DR Congo international. The Bees rejected a bid of £25m for the striker last week, but the Magpies could increase that offer to land their top target.

On Wissa, Keith Downie posted on X: ‘Further talks are happening today at Brentford over the future of Yoane Wissa. Newcastle have had a £25m bid turned down but are in discussions over a £35m package.nThe player wants to leave and is currently training on his own in London. I’m told his move to #NUFC is moving towards a conclusion. Newcastle want him to be an option to Alexander Isak for the coming season.’

Strand Larsen, meanwhile, is a completely different profile of striker to Wissa. Whilst the Brentford man is a small, athletic player who can play multiple positions across the front line, Strand Larsen is your typical number nine.

He is a physical presence who thrives in the penalty area and whilst he may not be involved too much in the build-up to attacks, is a threat for any defender. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has also been linked with a move to Tyneside and is more in the physical mould of Strand Larsen.

Sesko is also a physically imposing striker, one that former Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell has described as a ‘special’ player with a ‘special’ profile: "Benjamin Šeško is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player,” Vivell said as quoted by Bundesliga.com.

“He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."