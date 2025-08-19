Newcastle United transfer news: Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has emerged as a target for the Magpies this summer amid Yoane Wissa frustrations.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa took a major hit on Monday when it was revealed that the two clubs remain a fair distance apart from each other in their valuations of the striker. Wissa did not feature for the Bees during their 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Sunday as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford are reportedly set to demand £60m for the DR Congo international - a price that will put off Newcastle United from making a move. The Magpies have already had a £25m offer for Wissa rejected with a deal around £35m mooted before Monday’s fresh twist.

If Wissa is not the man they turn to to replace Callum Wilson this summer, then could Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen be that man?

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Jorgen Strand Larsen

The Norwegian international has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a number of weeks, with reported interest in the striker from Tyneside emerging at the end of July . 14 goals during an impressive debut season in the Premier League has seen the 25-year-old emerge as not only one of the more underappreciated strikers in the division, but also as a target for the Magpies - according to David Ornstein.

He writes that Newcastle ‘retain a firm interest’ in the striker and that Strand Larsen would be interested in a move to the north east, although he is not actively pushing for a move. Strand Larsen only joined Wolves on a permanent basis earlier this summer, with the Molineux outfit paying £23m to sign him from Spanish side Celta Vigo.

Strand Larsen would, therefore, cost the Magpies a lot more than that if they are to tempt Wolves into selling him on before the summer transfer window closes. Strand Larsen, like Wissa before him, is viewed as a replacement for Callum Wilson, rather than as a like-for-like replacement for wantaway striker Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe addresses striker need

The Magpies lined up against Aston Villa without a recognised striker in their starting XI. Anthony Gordon, who had a solid game as a lone striker, was asked to deputise in that role whilst Isak remained unavailable for selection.

Isak’s absence was plain to see on Saturday with the Magpies being unable to make their dominance count and put the ball in the Villa net, something that would likely have happened had they had a recognised striker leading the line. With two matches left to play before the summer transfer window closes, the Magpies still have time to correct that in the transfer market, but time is catching up on them to fulfill one of Eddie Howe’s major transfer wishes.

“I think it's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum most,” Howe said after the draw at Villa Park. “I can't say that enough. It's not like we're looking at any other area.

“We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum. Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”