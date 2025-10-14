Newcastle United transfer news: One Premier League striker has spoken about his failed £60m move to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has admitted he was ‘close’ to joining Newcastle United this summer. The Norwegian international was among a host of strikers linked with a possible move to St James’ Park and was at the centre of two bids from Tyneside in the final week of the summer transfer window with the latter of those worth a reported £60m.

However, the Magpies instead opted to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford, parting with £55m to sign the DR Congo international on deadline day. Strand Larsen remained at Wolves with the aim of helping steer Vitor Pereira’s side away from relegation danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strand Larsen is yet to score in the Premier League this season, with his only goals coming as a substitute against West Ham in the Carabao Cup. The 25-year-old has also struggled for minutes on the international scene with both Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth also competing for a starting spot under Stale Solbakken.

He will get an opportunity to impress in a friendly against New Zealand tonight, however, before returning to England and club duty. Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League table and visit Sunderland on Saturday aiming to register their first league win of the season.

Jorgen Strand Larsen reveals Newcastle United transfer interest

Had events during the final few days of the summer window panned out differently, there is a possibility that Strand Larsen would have been preparing for a trip to the Amex Stadium this weekend, rather than travelling to Wearside. Speaking to Dagbladet about rumours linking him with a move to Newcastle United during the summer, Strand Larsen was very open about how close he was to becoming a Magpies player: “Close enough,” the striker replied.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Of course, there was a lot of interest. It was something we were open to - me, Tore Pedersen [Strand Larsen’s agent] and my gang. But I stayed and I'm pretty happy with that too

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan was to be in Wolverhampton for three or four years and then move on. When the interest comes after just one year, it shows that I'm in the right place. I got a clear message from Wolverhampton that I'm not for sale.”

That door on a move to St James’ Park now likely closed off for Strand Larsen following the arrival of Wissa. Wolves’ reluctance to sanction an exit for him will likely also prevent a departure.

Speaking about his form this season and what he needs to do at club level, Strand Larsen added: “I need to get back on my feet and feel a little better than I have lately. I need to start scoring goals.

“I need to be myself. It's getting closer.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are still waiting to see Wissa in action after he was injured whilst on international duty last month. Wissa picked up a knee injury in action for DR Congo and has not yet featured for his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe revealed before the international break that the former Brentford man would likely be back in action next month.