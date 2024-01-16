Jose Mourinho to Newcastle United talk emerges as pundit fears for Joelinton

A round-up of your latest Newcastle United headlines as Eddie Howe and the squad enjoy a welcome two-week break

While there may be no on-field antics to discuss, the news agenda is never dry on Tyneside as far as Newcastle United is concerned. A quiet Tuesday morning turned into bedlam once Jose Mourinho lost his job at Roma.

The former Chelsea boss has an affinity with Newcastle dating back to his time working under Sir Bobby Robson - leading many to put two and two together given the Magpies’ poor form. There is also more concern on the injury front as one pundit who witnessed Joelinton limping off the Stadium of Light turf gave a candid opinion on his latest setback.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As always, it is never dull at St James’ Park with plenty to digest during the two-week break. Here are your Shields Gazette morning headlines for Tuesday, January 16.

Mour pressure on Howe?

Mourinho has been sacked by Roma following their 3-1 defeat to AC Milan - leaving them ninth in Serie A. The decision has led many to suggest a fairytale move to Newcastle could be on the cards.

St James’ Park is being touted as his most likely destination, followed by any Saudi Pro League club and the Portuguese national team. Mourinho revealed in 2020 that he is a “little Magpie” due to his connections with Sir Bobby.

The duo worked together at Barcelona and Porto, with Mourinho serving as the Toon legend’s translator. As the trust grew, the now-legendary manager had more input on coaching sessions before making his own path in the dugout.

Newcastle chiefs remain firmly behind Eddie Howe after four straight Premier League defeats. The Magpies’ next top-flight fixture is a tricky trip to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa

McCoist on Joelinton injury

Ally McCoist is fearing the worst for Joelinton following recent ominous reports emerging from Brazil. The 27-year-old hobbled off during the 3-0 win over Sunderland shortly after Alexander Isak doubled the advantage.

Howe told journalists on Friday he expects a six-week absence but a fresh update now claims the Brazilian will miss the rest of the season. McCoist, who worked as a commentator during the Tyne-Wear derby, has admitted he “knew” the injury was bad as soon as it happened.