Joselu and Yoshinori Muto handed shock starts for Newcastle against Liverpool

Joselu has been handed a shock start against Liverpool.

The striker will lead the line for Newcastle United against the Premier League leaders at Anfield this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Joselu starts ahead of Salomon Rondon, who drops down to the bench.

Rafa Benitez has also recalled Yoshinori Muto and Isaac Hayden to the starting XI in place of Ayoze Perez and Ki Sung-yueng.

Perez is among the substitutes, while Ki is travelling to Abu Dhabi to meet up with his South Korea team-mates ahead of the Asian Cup next month.

Federico Fernandez also comes in for Fabian Schar, who is on the bench. DeAndre Yedlin has also been restored to the starting XI after missing a recent game through suspension.

Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle are 15th in the table, while Liverpool lead second-placed Manchester City by four points.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Diame, Hayden; Ritchie, Muto, Kenedy; Joselu. Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Schar, Longstaff, Murphy, Perez, Rondon.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Shaqiri; Firmino, Salah, Mane.