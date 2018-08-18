Joselu keeps Newcastle place ahead of Salomon Rondon

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for this afternoon's game against Cardiff City.

Newcastle United take on Neil Warnock's side at the Cardiff City Stadium in a televised game (12.30pm).

Benitez has made one change to his starting XI, replacing the injury DeAndre Yedlin with Javier Manquillo.

New signing Salomon Rondon is again on the bench along with Jacob Murphy, whose brother Josh is in Cardiff's starting XI.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden, left out against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, is among the substitutes.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Clark, Lascelles, Dummett; Diame, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Ki, Murphy, Rondon, Muto, Hayden, Fernandez.