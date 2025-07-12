Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has been spotted wearing a retro Newcastle United shirt.

For many, Newcastle United’s 1995/96 away shirt is one of the greatest football shirts of all time. It was so good, that a number of kits based on the design have been released in the time since that season, including last year with Adidas returning to the design upon their return as Newcastle United’s kit manufacturer.

The shirt, and all its varieties, has become a common sight across Tyneside and the north east - but it’s not so common in Barcelona. Until now, that is.

Barcelona star ‘spotted’ in Newcastle United shirt

In a surprising turn of events, Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has been pictured wearing that shirt as he enjoys the final few days of his pre-season break. Kounde, who has briefly been linked with a move to St James’ Park in the recent past, played 53 times for Barcelona last season as they won a Spanish league and cup double.

He also played 13 times in the Champions League as they reached the semi-finals, only to fall to eventual runners-up Inter Milan. The 26-year-old has made 141 appearances for the Catalan giants during his time at the club and remains a major part of Hansi Flick’s first-team.

In the Instagram post where he was captured wearing the Newcastle United shirt, Kounde was also joined by Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo. Mbeumo has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium with Manchester United his preferred destination.

The Red Devils remain locked in negotiations with Brentford over a fee for the Cameroon international, but little movement has been made on an agreement. Newcastle United were among the clubs credited with an interest in Mbeumo during the early few weeks of the summer transfer window before it became clear that Old Trafford was where he wanted to play his football.

Brentford’s sporting director Phil Giles, meanwhile, has recently revealed the possibility of the winger remaining a Bees player, stating: “There is significant interest in Bryan,” Giles told Sky Sports. “It has been documented and publicised about his current preference.

“I think, from what I understand, that if needs be, he is happy to stay at Brentford next year as well. Let’s see on that. Our position is that he had an unbelievable season last season, we expected interest in him and if that deal is right then there is a deal to do, if it’s not then he will stay.”

He continued: “We’ve spoken to Bryan and his representatives and it’s not a given that he will depart this summer. There is interest and he had a great season last season, it’s inevitable that there will be interest in him and if we get the right offer then there’s potential for a deal to be done, but there’s only so much we can say on that right now.”

Newcastle’s interest in Mbeumo is now over after they confirmed the capture of Anthony Elanga. The Magpies will pay an initial £52m for the former Nottingham Forest man with a potential £3m in add-ons.