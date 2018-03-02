Jurgen Klopp hails Rafa Benitez has 'one of best managers in the world' ahead of Newcastle's visit to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's paid a warm tribute to Rafa Benitez ahead of their meeting at a freezing Anfield.

Newcastle United side take on third-placed Liverpool in a televised game tomorrow evening.

And Klopp has spoken about the qualities of Benitez, who won the Champions League during his tenure at Anfield.

"Rafa Benitez is one of the best managers in the world," said Klopp. "You all know how he can organise a team to make life difficult.

“We know who is coming – a Liverpool legend is coming, Rafa Benitez, one of the best managers in the world.

"We all know how he works, how he can organise a team, how he can make your life really difficult. I like him as a person, but I actually think we’ve given enough presents already to him since I have been in.

"(We were) 2-0 up in the home game when we played them (and it finished 2-2). And at Newcastle (when it finished 1-1), I think even Rafa knew it was a little bit lucky for them.

“We need to be really focused, really concentrated on the game and it will be interesting again.”

Liverpool manager Klopp is expecting a difficult game against 15th-placed Newcastle, who are battling to stay in the Premier League.

"Newcastle are on a really good run," said Klopp. "They're really organised and have a specific way to play and make it as difficult as possible for the other team.

"We have to make sure we can defend and cause them problems."