Howe’s relegation-threatened side take on second-placed Liverpool tonight looking to upset the odds.

And Klopp has spoken about Howe's appointment as head coach at St James’s Park in his programme column ahead of the Premier League game.

Klopp is an "admirer” of Howe following their encounters when the 43-year-old was manager of Bournemouth, the club he took from League Two to the top flight. Liverpool’s manager also believes that Howe has inherited an “excellent” squad at United.

“It really is great to see Eddie back in management and back in the Premier League," said Klopp. “I’ve never hidden my admiration for him and his work.

“He is a brave, adventurous coach with a clear plan and a clear idea, always. What he did at Bournemouth, you could make a movie about, it was such a remarkable story.

“I am guessing this, but I think the break will have helped him and made him even better. A time to take a breather, reflect and learn more; refine new ideas. Judging from how he has presented himself in the media, he is full of energy for this new role and excited about the potential at Newcastle.

“I know from previous experiences his side will come to Anfield and look to attack us. Get at us. Play their game. We need to be ready.”

Jurgen Klopp embraces Eddie Howe in 2018.

Klopp added: “They have an excellent squad of players who have a lot to fight for. They will be a dangerous opponent, for sure.”

