Jurgen Klopp reveals how Liverpool will overcome Newcastle's 'not so cool' tactics

Jurgen Klopp believes that his Liverpool side will need to remain 'angry and greedy' to find a way past Newcastle.

Klopp's side currently sit top of the Premier League table with a four-point lead over Manchester City heading into the festive period.

And they will be heavy favourites when the Magpies visit Anfield on Boxing Day - although Klopp is wary of the threats posed by Rafa Benitez's side.

He admitted that the Spaniard's back five could prove difficult to break down, but has revealed the characteristics his side need to possess if they are to break down a stubborn Newcastle side.

“We need to stay angry, to stay greedy, that is what we need to do against Newcastle," he said, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

“It will be the third time in a row we will be up against a back five.

“Rafa can organise a defence really well, not so cool [for us] but good for him.

"But we will try [to break it down].”

At the other end of the field, Klopp feels that in-form Salomon Rondon could prove to be a threat.

"I don’t know too much about Newcastle, although I know people are not happy with the amount they are spending," he added.

“Newcastle give us a lot to think about, the crosses with Rondon in the box.

“We are really thinking about Newcastle now, then we can sleep twice and Arsenal stand in front of us.