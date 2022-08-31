Jurgen Klopp's 'brilliant' Newcastle United verdict
Jurgen Klopp’s lauded the job Eddie Howe’s doing at Newcastle United ahead of tonight’s game at Anfield.
Klopp has labelled Howe’s team as the “most improved” in the Premier League in his programme notes.
Liverpool’s manager also says the job done by Howe so far at the club, which was deep in relegation trouble when he took over last season, “shouldn’t surprise anyone” given his way of working and philosophy.
Klopp said: “We face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year. I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe – and the job he’s ding at Newcastle United is brilliant.
"It shouldn’t surprise anyone, either. It’s long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working, that would benefit whichever club he works for. Newcastle made a good decision to appoint him, and it’s continuing to pay off.”