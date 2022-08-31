Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp has labelled Howe’s team as the “most improved” in the Premier League in his programme notes.

Liverpool’s manager also says the job done by Howe so far at the club, which was deep in relegation trouble when he took over last season, “shouldn’t surprise anyone” given his way of working and philosophy.

Klopp said: “We face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year. I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe – and the job he’s ding at Newcastle United is brilliant.

"It shouldn’t surprise anyone, either. It’s long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working, that would benefit whichever club he works for. Newcastle made a good decision to appoint him, and it’s continuing to pay off.”