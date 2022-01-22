'Just what we needed' – Alan Shearer, Newcastle United co-owner and supporters react to 1-0 win at Leeds United

Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th minute free-kick was enough to secure a 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The win lifts The Magpies up to 18th in the table and one point from safety with a game in hand on Norwich City in 17th.

Jonjo Shelvey celebrates with Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here’s how Alan Shearer, Jamie Ruben, Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle fans on Twitter reacted to the win…

@alanshearer: “Yeeeeeehaaaaaaaaa well done @NUFC. A HUGE 3 points!”

@jamiereuben: “Such a passionate and determined performance from @NUFC – great win!”

@trippier2: “Just what we needed! 3 points. Clean sheet. Team performance You fans were our 12th man today!”

Newcastle United fans celebrate their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

@agbnufc_: “That is an absolutely MASSIVE win going into the break. Now let's get a bit of momentum (and a few signings to help that) We're still alive here.”

@YouveGoneAgain_: “First game I haven't watched in months and they win. I know what I need to do for the rest of the season.”

@cxreymurphy: “Schar was brilliant today. Willock came alive in the 2nd half and Longstaff was great when he came on. Onto the break and a few signings. We can do this.”

@milessteven001: “What a win against a very good Leeds team! Longstaff, Trippier & Schar all superb. Three games unbeaten and a much needed 3 points sets us up nicely for what is hopefully a positive end to the transfer window.”

@JamesNUFC07: “Out all of the places to keep a clean sheet we did it at Leeds!”

