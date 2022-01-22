'Just what we needed' – Alan Shearer, Newcastle United co-owner and supporters react to 1-0 win at Leeds United
Newcastle United finally picked up their first away win of the season at the 10th attempt.
Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th minute free-kick was enough to secure a 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road.
The win lifts The Magpies up to 18th in the table and one point from safety with a game in hand on Norwich City in 17th.
Read More
Here’s how Alan Shearer, Jamie Ruben, Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle fans on Twitter reacted to the win…
@alanshearer: “Yeeeeeehaaaaaaaaa well done @NUFC. A HUGE 3 points!”
@jamiereuben: “Such a passionate and determined performance from @NUFC – great win!”
@trippier2: “Just what we needed! 3 points. Clean sheet. Team performance You fans were our 12th man today!”
@agbnufc_: “That is an absolutely MASSIVE win going into the break. Now let's get a bit of momentum (and a few signings to help that) We're still alive here.”
@YouveGoneAgain_: “First game I haven't watched in months and they win. I know what I need to do for the rest of the season.”
@cxreymurphy: “Schar was brilliant today. Willock came alive in the 2nd half and Longstaff was great when he came on. Onto the break and a few signings. We can do this.”
@milessteven001: “What a win against a very good Leeds team! Longstaff, Trippier & Schar all superb. Three games unbeaten and a much needed 3 points sets us up nicely for what is hopefully a positive end to the transfer window.”
@JamesNUFC07: “Out all of the places to keep a clean sheet we did it at Leeds!”