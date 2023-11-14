Kalvin Phillips: Former Leeds United midfielder is expected to leave Manchester City in January amid interest from Newcastle United and Everton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with the England international looking for more regular football ahead of next summer's Euro 2024 tournament. Premier League sides Newcastle and Everton are understood to be interested in the former Leeds United man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips has started just five matches for Man City since he joined from Leeds for £42million last summer. Despite a lack of first-team starts, the 27-year-old has still managed to pick up Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals in less than 18 months at the club.

But with Newcastle still looking to strengthen their midfield options following Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban from football, Phillips is an option for Eddie Howe’s side in January.

And the player himself has admitted to having a decision to make regarding his future ahead of the January transfer window.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend,” Phillips said after helping The Three Lions secure qualification with a 3-1 win over Italy last month. “I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

Phillips added: “I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half, I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].