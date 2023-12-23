Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kalvin Phillips reportedly wants guarantees over his playing time at his next club with his spell at Manchester City set to come to an end in January.

Phillips joined Man City from Leeds United for £42million last summer but has been limited to just two Premier League starts since his arrival. A lack of game-time at City and Pep Guardiola publicly admitting the midfielder isn't part of his plans moving forward is set to see Phillips leave the club after 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don't know what will happen [in January]," Guardiola said about Phillips. "I feel so sorry for my decisions for him, I said many times. He doesn’t deserve not to give him minutes.

"I'm so sorry. It’s him I am asking for good personality, good character, thinking about the end. This is a perfect example. After that I have to give him something, I didn’t do that. It’s just because I visualise something, I visualise the team and things, I struggle a little bit to see him, that’s all.

"But when a young guy behaves [badly], I don't care. The way he behaves with his mates, I care. Hopefully, he can turn around and I have said many times, I don’t know what will happen in January. If he stays I am more than pleased because he trains really good and he is a lovely guy."

Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a move for the England international, particularly since their £52million summer signing Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month betting ban. But head coach Eddie Howe denied any deal for Phillips was close, with Serie A giants Juventus understood to be leading the race for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are assessing our squad probably on a daily basis at the moment to see where we stand injury-wise and then to see where the gaps are within our squad, and see what January can bring us," Howe said when asked about January business. "But I probably wouldn’t expect any early developments, it’s a long month so we’ll wait and see."

According to The Telegraph, before Phillips makes any decision over his future, he wants guarantees over his playing time. Despite an injury crisis, Newcastle may struggle to offer such guarantees in a competitive midfield area at the club.

The form of players such as Bruno Guimaraes and even the emerging 17-year-old Lewis Miley as well as the importance of the likes of Sean Longstaff and Joelinton in Howe's side could see The Magpies boss struggle to find a regular role for Phillips. England boss Gareth Southgate has told Phillips he needs to be playing regular football in order to guarantee his place in the squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

The former Leeds midfielder has represented England at the last two major tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips further fuelled January transfer speculation after he was handed a rare start for Man City in the Champions League at Red Star Belgrade last week. It was only the 28-year-old's second start of the season after the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at St James' Park in September.