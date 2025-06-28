Newcastle United already know the qualities that one potential Anthony Elanga ‘alternative’ possesses.

The Magpies have had a £45m bid for Elanga rejected by Nottingham Forest as they ponder their next move in the transfer market. There is a possibility that they submit an improved offer for the Swedish international after an initial setback.

However, with the Tricky Trees under no financial pressure to sell the winger this summer, they may feel they will have better luck in moving to alternative options. One of those other options, according to Sky Sports, could be Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi has long been one of Europe’s hottest young prospects and at Dortmund, seems to be in the perfect environment to develop his talents. However, he may now feel is the time to move on and showcase his abilities elsewhere and make that step up to realise his obvious potential.

Newcastle United have long been touted as a potential destination for the 23-year-old with initial transfer links cropping up three years ago before his move to Signal Iduna Park. Adeyemi, at the time, was impressing at RB Salzburg and was picked up by Dortmund for around £25m.

Since moving to the Bundesliga, Adeyemi has slowly developed into a regular starter, although injury issues prevented last season from becoming a real breakout year. 12 goals and eight assists in just 35 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances marked a very decent return for the German international at the highest level of club football, despite Dortmund flattering to deceive for much of the campaign.

A year prior, Adeyemi netted just five goals and registered two assists in all competitions. Although, one of those assists did come against Newcastle United in their 2-0 win over the Magpies in Germany.

Adeyemi laid the ball on for Julian Brandt to net a second goal for Dortmund in the 79th minute to destroy all hope of a comeback for Eddie Howe’s side. Dortmund would memorably reach the final of the competition that season, only to be defeated by Real Madrid in the final.

Chelsea transfer to ‘block’ Newcastle United move?

A move for Adeyemi this summer will be met with stiff resistance from Dortmund, though, Despite having a reputation for selling players when they hit their peak, see Jude Bellingham Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland as prime examples of that, Dortmund will want to ensure they receive the biggest fee possible for Adeyemi.

Furthermore, Chelsea’s move for Jamie Gittens, one that is set to be completed after both clubs have finished playing at this summer’s Club World Cup, has possibly thrown a spanner into the works. Dortmund will not want to lose both Gittens and Adeyemi and whilst they will be well compensated for both sales, Gittens’ departure make negotiations for the latter a tad more complicated for the Magpies or any other interested party.

Newcastle had been credited with an interest in Gittens before Chelsea swooped for a deal. Adeyemi, meanwhile, could cost in excess of £50m this summer.