Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy

Newcastle United could reignite their interest in Stuttgart sensation Serhou Guirassy this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are understood to have been one of several Premier League clubs chasing the striker in January. A remarkable campaign has resulted in Guirassy scoring 20 goals in 18 Bundesliga games since making his Stuttgart switch permanent.

He had a release clause worth around £15million in January but stayed at the German outfit as a sign of loyalty. However, Guirassy - who outscored Harry Kane earlier in the season - flirted with the idea of a top-flight move last year.

"I cannot hide these things,” he told the Guardian in December. “Everyone knows the Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world but, at this time, I don’t close any doors. There are some very big teams in Europe and it’s not focused only on the Premier League.

“At Stuttgart, we have such a good team and everything is possible in football. If we can continue to be humble like we have been so far then we have a good chance.”

Reports have claimed that his release clause becomes active again in the summer - putting potential suitors on high alert. While FFP/PSR regulations enter a fresh year in July, finding creative ways to sign players would be prudent for Newcastle.

They were unable to bolster their ranks in January despite a crippling injury list. Signing Guirassy for £15million - a small pittance for an English team - could go some way to keeping costs down.

Eddie Howe has also struggled to keep first-team strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak fit simultaneously. Speaking to CaughtOffside, reporter Jacobs hinted at the Magpies remaining interested in Guirassy.