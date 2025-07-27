Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is a top transfer target for the Magpies this summer.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has taken another major turn this weekend with reports that the Bees are refusing to sell the striker. Brentford’s reluctance comes after a major summer of upheaval at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees have already seen Thomas Frank leave to join Tottenham Hotspur, club captain Christian Norgaard move to Arsenal and have recently sanctioned the sale of last season’s talisman Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United. Mbeumo had been linked with a move to St James’ Park earlier this summer before he made his desire to move to Old Trafford clear.

Mbeumo’s sale has seen 20 Premier League goals drop out of the Brentford squad which finished last season in tenth place, whilst selling Wissa would see another 19 league goals leave the club.

Newcastle United had an initial bid of £25m rejected by Brentford for Wissa and were reportedly considering improving their offer. However, Brentford’s firm stance that the striker is not for sale this summer has seen negotiations stall.

Both clubs are currently away on pre-season tours, with the Magpies in Singapore whilst Brentford are in Portugal. Wissa, meanwhile, returned to London last week amid intense speculation over his future.

Yoane Wissa transfer state of play - and Keith Andrews’ comments

Wissa returned to the UK last week to have face-to-face conversations with Brentford’s sporting director Phil Giles over his future at the club. It is believed that Wissa is keen on a move to Tyneside and, according to BBC Sport , has threatened to not play for the club again if a move to St James’ Park is not sanctioned.

Talks between Giles and Andy Howe have also reportedly taken place over resurrecting a move, but the clubs remain apart in their valuations of the striker. All of this is taking place whilst Eddie Howe and newly installed Brentford boss Keith Andrews are ramping up their pre-season training plans.

Howe’s side have three games to play in Asia before they return to the United Kingdom in a little over a week’s time. Brentford, meanwhile, face QPR at Loftus Road next weekend with Andrews’ side drawing 1-1 against Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente in his first match as Bees boss.

Speaking after that game, the former Republic of Ireland international was asked about Wissa and his future at Brentford. He responded: “He has gone back to London.

“It was his decision, obviously because of speculation. There are clubs interested and he felt it was the right thing to go back to London.

“It's simple really, he folds back into the group next week when we come back to training.”

Amid all the rumours and speculation surrounding Wissa’s future at Brentford, the Magpies are also having to deal with talk of Alexander Isak potentially leaving the club. Isak did not travel with the squad to Asia as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Isak is keen on exploring his options with Liverpool chief among the clubs interested in his signature. It will likely take a bid of around £150m to even tempt the Magpies into selling Isak this summer, whilst they retain the stance that he is not for sale.