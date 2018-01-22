Kenedy arrives on Tyneside to sign for Newcastle

Kenedy has arrived on Tyneside to complete a loan move to Newcastle United.

The Chelsea winger was photographed leaving Central Station this evening after travelling from London by train.

Newcastle failed to sign Kenedy on loan last summer.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte blocked the proposed move after failing to sign a left-sided player.

However, Conte has allowed the 21-year-old to sign for United on a half-season loan now left-back Emerson Palmieri has agreed a four-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Palmieri and Edin Dzeko are set to sign for Chelsea from Roma in a £50million double deal.

Kenedy – who had a loan at Watford last season – is also able to play at left-back.

The Brazilian is set to undergo a medical tomorrow.

United manager Rafa Benitez spoke of the importance of this week at the weekend.

Speaking after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, Benitez said: "It’s going to be a very important week for us.

“We’ve been working very hard to make sure we have the names who can help the team to stay up.

“We have the names. We gave a list to the owner. Now, it’s just a case of waiting to see if we can do what we have to do.

“They know the names. They know what they have to do, and it doesn’t matter if it’s loans or permanent signings, we need the bodies to give the team the ability to manage.”

Newcastle face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a fourth-round FA Cup tie.