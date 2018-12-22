Kenedy dropped from Newcastle's starting XI

Kenedy has been dropped for this aftternoon's home game against Fulham.

Newcastle United take on the Premier League's basement club at St James's Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Benitez has recalled Matt Ritchie and fit-again Paul Dummett to his starting XI.

And winger Kenedy – who started last weekend's 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town – has dropped down to the bench.

Defender Federico Fernandez, back from injury, is also among the substitutes for the game, which will see Ki Sung-yueng make his final club appearance before linking up with South Korea ahead of the Asian Cup.

Benitez, United's manager, is without Ciaran Clark, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow.

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table and seven points ahead of Fulham.

Former United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – who has scored seven goals so far this season – leads the line for the visitors, managed by Claudio Ranieri.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett; Diame, Ki; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Yedlin, Fernandez, Hayden, Kenedy, Muto, Joselu.