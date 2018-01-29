Kenedy on his ‘crazy life’, tattoos and determination to succeed at Newcastle

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.”

That quote from Bob Marley is tattooed on Kenedy’s left thigh alongside an image of the musical icon.

The Brazilian, signed on loan from Chelsea, has another tattoo on his neck which says “forgive me mum for my crazy life.”

It takes a strong player to cope of the demands of playing for a crazy club like Newcastle United.

The club, which is just one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone, might have just found one such player.

Kenedy feels he’s ready for the challenge after two and a half years on the fringes at Stamford Bridge.

“When I was a child I used to play with my friends in the streets, and I always dreamt being in a club like this one,” said Kenedy, who could make his debut against Burnley at St James’s Park tomorrow night. “And now the dream has come true.”

Kenedy, 21, has already come a long way.

“I left home at the age of eight or nine,” said the 21-year-old.

“My uncle was my manager, and he gave me the chance to play for Fluminense.

“I moved from Santa Rita do Sapucai, a city in the countryside in Minas Gerais, to Rio de Janeiro. It’s about 300 miles, more or less the same as from Newcastle to London.

“Then, I moved to Europe when I was 19.”

Kenedy made his most recent journey, from London to Newcastle by train, last week to start the next chapter in his colourful career.

“I’m waiting for this, and I’m waiting to feel the reception of the fans and the support of the fans,” said Kenedy. “I will do my best for them.”

Kenedy – who can play on both wings and as a left-back – is ready to put his heart and “soul” into the move.

The Brazil Under-23 international just wants to play.

Asked about his move to Newcastle, Kenedy said: “The city’s beautiful, the club’s wonderful, and I’m really happy to be part of the club.

“It’s been really good. The coach (Rafa Benitez) will decide where I will play, but I’m enjoying it and I will do my best for the team.

“It’s a big team and it’s really good to be part of it. I will do my best. I’m here to give my soul to the team and to be happy.

“I will do my best on the field, and I hope I can help my colleagues to get the team out of this situation.”

Kenedy knows the next few months could have a huge bearing on his career.

They are also pivotal for the future of his new club, which is 15th in the Premier League.

“It’s a really important time in my career, and I hope I can do my best,” he said.

“I’m here to learn and show to all my potential.”

Will he be back at Chelsea next season?

Kenedy said: “At the moment, I just think about doing my best. It doesn’t matter if I go back to Chelsea or stay here.”