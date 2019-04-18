Kenedy posts cryptic 'failure' message as Newcastle United loan nears end

Kenedy has posted a cryptic message on social media site Instagram.

The winger, outstanding for Newcastle United last season, has struggled for form after re-signing on loan from Chelsea.

Kenedy didn't even make the bench for last week's 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

And the 23-year-old has posted a reflective message ahead of the club's final four Premier League games this season.

The post read: "You learn more in failure than you will ever learn in success."

Kenedy – who could be involved against Southampton at St James's Park on Saturday – has only started 14 league games.

The Brazilian's only goal for the club this season came against Manchester United in October.