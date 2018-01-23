Kenedy proudly tells of his ‘honour’ at signing for Newcastle

Kenedy says he’s “honoured” to sign for Newcastle United.

The winger has joined the club on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season

Kenedy, not eligible to play against his parent club in Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge, could make his debut in the January 31 Premier League home game against Burnley.

The 21-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his Brazilian countrymen Mirandina, Fumaca and Claudio Cacapa when he pulls on a black and white shirt for the first time.

Kenedy said: “I’m honoured to have this opportunity to play for this big club. I’m so happy.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said yesterday that Kenedy needed to play regularly to fulfil his potential.

Reflecting on his first two and a half years in English football, Kenedy said: “I’m so, so grateful and privileged to have shared the changing room and pitch with those world-class players, like (Eden) Hazard and Willian, the Brazilian.

“In training every day, I’ve tried to learn from them and they’ve taught me a lot.

“It’s a privilege, and I’m so happy to have that opportunity. It’s been an amazing experience. I’m privileged to have arrived at a big club. English football is the dream and I’ve learnt a lot from my team-mates at Chelsea – world-class players.

“Now I’ve arrived here, which is good for my career.

“I have many years of football in front of me and I like English football a lot.

“For us in Brazil, it’s very special.”

Newcastle are just one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

And Kenedy is now focused on helping the club climb the table.

“I’ve come to help the team, to give everything on the pitch, to give my maximum,” said Kenedy, signed by Chelsea from Fluminense in the summer of 2015.

“I’ll give everything to the club, for my team-mates, for the coach, to help Newcastle achieve their objectives for the season.

“I hope everything is going to be all right. I’ve come to show my ability, my creativity, and I think I can help this squad.”

Kenedy spoke to United winger Christian Atsu, signed from Chelsea last summer, before joining the club.

“We trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club,” said Kenedy.

“So it was easy to take this decision.”