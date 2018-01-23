Kenedy reacts to Newcastle loan move after making 'easy' decision to join club

Newcastle United have made a transfer breakthrough – and signed Kenedy on loan.

The Chelsea winger has joined the club until the end of the season.

Kenedy, 21, said: "I’m so happy with this opportunity at Newcastle.

"They’ve opened the door to me to come here, show my potential and come and play for Newcastle.

“It’s a traditional club and Rafa Benitez is a fantastic, amazing coach. Christian Atsu, as well. We trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club.

"So it was easy to take this decision.”

Kenedy

United manager Rafa Benitez said: “Kenedy's a player that we have been following since the summer.

"The reason we are interested is that he can play in several positions – as a winger, a wing back and also as an offensive left full back, so he gives the team many options.

“He has a great left foot and good energy. He is still a young player but he has some experience already in the Premier League and that will help with his adaptation.

"We welcome him to Newcastle United.”

Kenedy is not eligible to play against his parent club in Sunday's FA Cup tie.