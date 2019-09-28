Kevin Keegan has THIS message for Newcastle United fans amid takeover talk & Mike Ashley discontent
Newcastle United legend Kevin Keegan has issued a heartfelt message to Geordies amid takeover talk and Mike Ashley discontent.
Keegan was a hero on Tyneside as a player in the early 1980s and then again as manager in the 1990s, but was badly scarred on his third coming, under current owner Ashley.
On a night where King Kev returned to the area, so did takeover talk – this time it’s GACP Sports, Joseph DaGrosa and Peter Kenyon.
And with apathy and anger towards Ashley at an all time high on Tyneside, Keegan has had his say on the on-going NUFC boycott.
“It’s your club. Everyone will have a different opinion of the 12 years,” he said.
“If you want to go to the games, go. If you feel like you can’t, don’t.
“Don’t shove your opinions into everyone else. If you want to go, go.
“The players need your support. Don’t let people impose on you.”