Kevin Nolan sees Newcastle United managerial odds tumble as ex-Sunderland striker linked
Newcastle United continue their hunt for a new manager – as transfer speculation continues to surround St James’s Park.
Roberto Martinez remains the strong favourite with the bookmakers – but a surprise contender has emerged in recent hours.
Former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan has seen his odds tumble from 66/1 down to 20/1 – thanks in part to his strong defence of Mike Ashley during a radio interview.
A large number of bets were placed on Nolan in the aftermath of his interview, meaning his name now features prominently in the betting.
The 37-year-old’s last managerial job came with Notts County in League Two.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to be linked with a host of new players – with former Sunderland striker Fabio Borini rumoured to be attracting interest from St James’s Park.
The versatile frontman was linked with a move to Tyneside last summer after completing a permanent switch to AC Milan, with whom he had spent time on loan.
And with Borini’s opportunities with the Italian giants looking limited, Football Italia have claimed that Newcastle and Bordeaux are eyeing up summer swoops as they look to bolster their attacking ranks.
A number of Newcastle players continue to be linked with an exit from the club too, with Karl Darlow the latest player rumoured to be moving on.
Sky Sports have claimed that Blackburn Rovers are keen on a deal for the stopper – who was valued at £4million by the Magpies earlier this year when Leeds United eyed a deal.