News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
4 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
7 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
7 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Key Newcastle United duo train ahead of Tottenham Hotspur match after fitness concerns

Newcastle United have received a small fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur (2pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff were both omitted from the Newcastle starting line-up for the 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday. Although both players came off the bench in the second half, Longstaff was rested following a bout of tonsillitis while it was Almiron’s return to action following four games out with a thigh injury.

But both players have trained fully this week and are in contention to start against Spurs at St James’ Park this weekend. The match is shaping up to be a crucial one in the battle for Champions League qualification with Newcastle sitting fourth, just three points ahead of Spurs going into the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
READ MORE
Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United is tackled by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United is tackled by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United is tackled by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Both Longstaff and Almiron were pictured in training on Friday with Allan Saint-Maximin the only notable absentee with a hamstring injury. Saint-Maximin will miss Sunday’s match but is expected back on Tyneside next week after recovering in France.

Providing an update on Longstaff, Howe said in his pre-match press conference: "He's over his illness and he's trained well this week. I've always maintained he's a hugely important part of our midfield. Both in and out of possession he's a very intelligent footballer so I think a lot of his off the ball work goes unnoticed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On the ball he's got a really good way of keeping the ball for the team which is an invaluable quality. He's got an eye for a really progressive pass as well so he helps us go through teams' structures."

And Howe confirmed United’s top scorer could also start against Spurs.

“He’s an option,” he added. “I’d say he’s in contention, yeah. "He’s had minimal training. He’s trained this week, and trained well, as Miggy usually does. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch, but, prior to that, he had quite a long absence.

"So we’ll wait and see. I’ll try and make the right call for him – and the team.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrison Ashby was also training with the first-team after grabbing a goal and an assist in Newcastle Under-21s’ 4-3 win over Norwich City on Monday. The former West Ham United right-back will be hoping to be named in a Newcastle matchday squad for the first time.

Related topics:Sean LongstaffTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueAston VillaChampions LeagueAllan Saint-Maximin