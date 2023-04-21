Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff were both omitted from the Newcastle starting line-up for the 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday. Although both players came off the bench in the second half, Longstaff was rested following a bout of tonsillitis while it was Almiron’s return to action following four games out with a thigh injury.

But both players have trained fully this week and are in contention to start against Spurs at St James’ Park this weekend. The match is shaping up to be a crucial one in the battle for Champions League qualification with Newcastle sitting fourth, just three points ahead of Spurs going into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United is tackled by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Both Longstaff and Almiron were pictured in training on Friday with Allan Saint-Maximin the only notable absentee with a hamstring injury. Saint-Maximin will miss Sunday’s match but is expected back on Tyneside next week after recovering in France.

Providing an update on Longstaff, Howe said in his pre-match press conference: "He's over his illness and he's trained well this week. I've always maintained he's a hugely important part of our midfield. Both in and out of possession he's a very intelligent footballer so I think a lot of his off the ball work goes unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the ball he's got a really good way of keeping the ball for the team which is an invaluable quality. He's got an eye for a really progressive pass as well so he helps us go through teams' structures."

And Howe confirmed United’s top scorer could also start against Spurs.

“He’s an option,” he added. “I’d say he’s in contention, yeah. "He’s had minimal training. He’s trained this week, and trained well, as Miggy usually does. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch, but, prior to that, he had quite a long absence.

"So we’ll wait and see. I’ll try and make the right call for him – and the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad