Key Newcastle United duo train ahead of Tottenham Hotspur match after fitness concerns
Newcastle United have received a small fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur (2pm kick-off).
Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff were both omitted from the Newcastle starting line-up for the 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday. Although both players came off the bench in the second half, Longstaff was rested following a bout of tonsillitis while it was Almiron’s return to action following four games out with a thigh injury.
But both players have trained fully this week and are in contention to start against Spurs at St James’ Park this weekend. The match is shaping up to be a crucial one in the battle for Champions League qualification with Newcastle sitting fourth, just three points ahead of Spurs going into the game.
Both Longstaff and Almiron were pictured in training on Friday with Allan Saint-Maximin the only notable absentee with a hamstring injury. Saint-Maximin will miss Sunday’s match but is expected back on Tyneside next week after recovering in France.
Providing an update on Longstaff, Howe said in his pre-match press conference: "He's over his illness and he's trained well this week. I've always maintained he's a hugely important part of our midfield. Both in and out of possession he's a very intelligent footballer so I think a lot of his off the ball work goes unnoticed.
"On the ball he's got a really good way of keeping the ball for the team which is an invaluable quality. He's got an eye for a really progressive pass as well so he helps us go through teams' structures."
And Howe confirmed United’s top scorer could also start against Spurs.
“He’s an option,” he added. “I’d say he’s in contention, yeah. "He’s had minimal training. He’s trained this week, and trained well, as Miggy usually does. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch, but, prior to that, he had quite a long absence.
"So we’ll wait and see. I’ll try and make the right call for him – and the team.”
Harrison Ashby was also training with the first-team after grabbing a goal and an assist in Newcastle Under-21s’ 4-3 win over Norwich City on Monday. The former West Ham United right-back will be hoping to be named in a Newcastle matchday squad for the first time.