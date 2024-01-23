Newcastle United are now preparing for FA Cup action after a weekend off to recover and collect their thoughts. Eddie Howe's men need to up their game quickly if they want to mount another charge for Europe this season, currently down in 10th place and three points off seventh place.

First comes FA Cup action, though, with Newcastle in action against Fulham this weekend, hoping to keep their chances of silverware alive. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Bayern claim

Bayern Munich are said to be interested in a deal to sign Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier this month. The Magpies need to make space financially amid Financial Fair Play issues, and there is now talk of a number players leaving before the end of the month.

According to reports in Germany, Bundesliga champions Bayern are interested in snapping up Trippier, and SportsLens say Bayern believe they have turned Trippier's head, opening the door to a deal. The move could mean Trippier links up with England teammate Harry Kane, but Newcastle will be desperate not to lose the right-back.

Lascelles links

Another player to leave could be Jamaal Lascelles, who has featured a fair amount this season. The centre-back was tipped to leave in the summer, but he decided to stay. Though, there are now claims he could leave for Turkey.