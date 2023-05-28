Chelsea v Newcastle United team news: The line-ups are in for this afternoon’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe has made four changes from Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City which saw them claim a top four spot on Monday night. Martin Dubravka makes his first Premier League start of the season in place of the injured Nick Pope while Matt Targett comes in for Dan Burn at left back.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon return to the side in place of Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle will be looking to end a memorable season on a high with third place still up for grabs. A win for The Magpies and Manchester United dropping points at home to Fulham would guarantee a third place finish.

Several Newcastle players have had their seasons ended prematurely due to injury.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Anderson, Guimaraes, Gordon; Saint-Maximin, Isak, Almiron

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, L. Miley

Here’s the list of players out of today’s end of season match...

1 . Joelinton - knock Was named in the starting line-up v Leicester but withdrew from the side after feeling something in the pre-match warm-up. Went down the tunnel shaking his head and remains out for Chelsea. Photo Sales

2 . Joe Willock - hamstring His season ended after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton and leaving on crutches. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - calf Will miss the end of the season with a calf injury. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Matt Ritchie - knee Out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue picked up in training. Photo Sales