Key Newcastle United player ‘rested’ and eight others out v Chelsea - team news gallery

Chelsea v Newcastle United team news: The line-ups are in for this afternoon’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th May 2023, 15:39 BST

Eddie Howe has made four changes from Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City which saw them claim a top four spot on Monday night. Martin Dubravka makes his first Premier League start of the season in place of the injured Nick Pope while Matt Targett comes in for Dan Burn at left back.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon return to the side in place of Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle will be looking to end a memorable season on a high with third place still up for grabs. A win for The Magpies and Manchester United dropping points at home to Fulham would guarantee a third place finish.

Several Newcastle players have had their seasons ended prematurely due to injury.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Anderson, Guimaraes, Gordon; Saint-Maximin, Isak, Almiron

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Ashby, Burn, L. Miley

Here’s the list of players out of today’s end of season match...

1. Joelinton - knock

Was named in the starting line-up v Leicester but withdrew from the side after feeling something in the pre-match warm-up. Went down the tunnel shaking his head and remains out for Chelsea.

1. Joelinton - knock

2. Joe Willock - hamstring

His season ended after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton and leaving on crutches.

2. Joe Willock - hamstring

Will miss the end of the season with a calf injury.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - calf

4. Matt Ritchie - knee

Out for the remainder of the season with a knee issue picked up in training.

4. Matt Ritchie - knee

