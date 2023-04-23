Key player returns as eight Newcastle United players ruled out v Tottenham Hotspur - gallery
Newcastle United’s team to face Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made one change from the side that were beaten 3-0 at Aston Villa last weekend with Sean Longstaff coming back into the side for Anthony Gordon. The former Everton player drops to the bench with Longstaff slotting back in at midfield alongside Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes with Joelinton out on the left.
Guimaraes will make his 50th appearance for the club this afternoon. Allan Saint-Maximin misses his third consecutive match with a hamstring injury as Newcastle’s only major absentee.
Newcastle United line-up to face Spurs: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Joelinton, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson
