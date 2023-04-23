News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
57 minutes ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
1 hour ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
2 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
3 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo

Key player returns as eight Newcastle United players ruled out v Tottenham Hotspur - gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 13:13 BST

Eddie Howe has made one change from the side that were beaten 3-0 at Aston Villa last weekend with Sean Longstaff coming back into the side for Anthony Gordon. The former Everton player drops to the bench with Longstaff slotting back in at midfield alongside Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes with Joelinton out on the left.

Guimaraes will make his 50th appearance for the club this afternoon. Allan Saint-Maximin misses his third consecutive match with a hamstring injury as Newcastle’s only major absentee.

Newcastle United line-up to face Spurs: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Joelinton, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Here are Newcastle’s confirmed absentees...

Misses his third consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

1. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

Misses his third consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

2. Emil Krafth - knee

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Dummett hasn’t been named in the matchday squad for the second week running following Miguel Almiron’s return from injury.

3. Paul Dummett - tactical

Dummett hasn’t been named in the matchday squad for the second week running following Miguel Almiron’s return from injury. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench.

4. Loris Karius - tactical

Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Tottenham HotspurEddie HoweJoelintonSean LongstaffAllan Saint-MaximinAston VillaJoe WillockEvertonNewcastle