Key Newcastle United players recalled for Carabao Cup tie as Allan Saint-Maximin returns to squad

Howe’s side take on Leicester City at St James’s Park looking to reach the competition’s last four for the first time since the 1975/76 season.

And United’s head coach has fielded a full-strength team for the sold-out tie.

Howe – who has welcomed back winger Allan Saint-Maximin from a bout of illness – has made eight changes from the side knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. Striker Callum Wilson – who was also left out of the squad for the game at Hillsborough – will lead the line.

Speaking ahead of the game, Howe said: “It’s an opportunity, and we need to be highly motivated for the game.

"I’m sure we will be. We will need a real energy from everyone to get the crowd into the game. We have a lot to be positive about, and need to get Saturday out of our system very quickly.

“This is the biggest game of our season, because it’s the next game. But it does have a special meaning, we understand that. We need what we’ve had every home game, a brilliant atmosphere, and environment where the team can excel – and feel free to give their best.”

Former Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez is in the Leicester starting XI.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin arriving at St James's Park tonight.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson.

