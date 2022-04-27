Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson were both looking to be back in first team contention by the end of April with the Liverpool match viewed as a potential target.

While both players have made progress from their respective metatarsal and calf injuries, neither have returned to full training as of yet.

Following last weekend's 3-0 win over Norwich City, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe suggested the Liverpool game would come too early for the pair but he remains hopeful of seeing them back in action before the end of the season.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United reacts after picking up an injury before being substituted during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Trippier hasn’t featured since fracturing his metatarsal in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on February 13 while Wilson is yet to appear for The Magpies in 2022 after sustaining a serious calf injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in late December.

Ryan Fraser has also missed training since picking up a hamstring injury against Wolves earlier this month. And Howe has admitted the winger faces “a race against time” to play again this season.

But there was a positive sight on the training ground this week as Isaac Hayden returned to full training for the first time in four months following a serious knee injury.

The 27-year-old required surgery and was consequently left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season.

With Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Javier Manquillo and Karl Darlow also not pictured in training this week, Under-23s players Lucas De Bolle, Matty Bondswell and goalkeeper Dan Langley received first-team training call-ups.

