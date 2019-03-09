Ki Sung-yueng and DeAndre Yedlin recalled for Newcastle United's home game against Everton

Ki Sung-yueng returns for Newcastle United against Everton this afternoon.

Rafa Benitez's are looking for a fifth successive home win the Premier League.

And Benitez, United's manager, has handed Ki his first start since December, when he went to the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Ki – who returned from the tournament with an injury –comes in for Sean Longstaff, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

DeAndre Yedlin also replaced Javier Manquillo in the starting XI, while Jonjo Shelvey is among the substitutes.

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Ki, Almiron; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Dummett, Kenedy, Shelvey, Diame, Joselu.