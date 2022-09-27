Seven games into the league campaign and Newcastle have been draw specialists, winning just one match. Recent games have seen Eddie Howe’s side without key attacking players Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson due to injury.

Wilson scored two goals in three matches prior to picking up a hamstring injury against Manchester City while Saint-Maximin has a goal and three assists in four outings this season.

Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier – who missed a large chunk of last season with a fractured metatarsal – has featured in every game for the club so far this season.

While the England international feels that Wilson and Saint-Maximin are vitally important to the side, he believes in the strength and competition within the squad.

“You’ve seen Maxi the past couple of games he played before he got injured, he’s showed what he’s all about, so direct, so quick, he’s impossible to play against and I see it in training every day,” Trippier admitted.

“Callum as well is a natural goalscorer so they’re two massive players for us and they are a miss but we’ve got players who can step in. We’ve got a good group and good competition.”

Since the pair picked up their injuries, United have scored just twice in three matches with both goals coming from Alexander Isak, who is now facing a spell on the sidelines after returning from international duty injured.

"[Isak] has slotted in straight away in training and in games, it’s like he’s been here for ages but it’s about developing as a team," Trippier added.

"Hopefully he keeps scoring goals when he comes back – we might see Callum [at Fulham].”

The Magpies are down to the bare bones in attack with Chris Wood also picking up a rib injury whilst away with New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes withdrew from the Brazil squad with a thigh issue though he is hoping to make Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham (3pm kick-off).