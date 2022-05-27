The Magpies signed Trippier as an England regular from Atletico Madrid in January for £12million. Despite making an instant impact on Tyneside with two goals in his first four Premier League matches, a broken metatarsal kept the 31-year-old out for the majority of the second half of the campaign.

He missed out on the previous England squad for matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast back in March as a result.

But after returning to the Newcastle starting line-up for the first time in over three months during Sunday’s 2-1 final day win over Burnley at Turf Moor, Trippier was promptly recalled to the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Hungary, Germany and Italy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier of England is challenged by Luca Ceccaroli of San Marino during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Davy - Pool/Getty Images)

Trippier has played a key role for the national team in recent years as he helped the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and a European Championship final last summer. He scored a free-kick in the 2-1 semi-final defeat against Croatia in Russia and assisted Luke Shaw’s opening goal in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Trippier is set to become the first active Newcastle player to be capped by England since Andros Townsend in 2016.

But with Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker also in the squad, the Magpies right-back faces stiff competition in his position.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ahead of his call-up, Trippier said: “I would have obviously liked to play more games but this is football, I’ve had the injury and I’m experienced enough now to deal with that.

"I was delighted to play 90 minutes [at Burnley] but Gareth [Southgate] is the manager at the end of the day and I know the competition I’m up against.

“As always I will be ready if I’m called upon.”

As Trippier’s focus now switches to international duty, he is also determined to kick-on with Newcastle next season following a commendable 11th placed finish in 2021-22.

"It has been a great second half to the season,” Trippier admitted. “It has been a long season for us as players but we turned the corner since January.

"This is the first step. Now we need to just enjoy our break and come back in pre-season flying and go again."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.