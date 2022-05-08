Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United side to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon (4:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies need just one more point to mathematically secure Premier League safety but they play a Manchester City side that they have failed to pick up a single point against in each of their last 12 league visits.

After losing 1-0 at home to Liverpool last weekend, Howe has made three changes to the starting line-up at the Etihad Stadium.

Jamaal Lascelles comes into the side in place of Fabian Schar, who was forced off with an ankle injury last time out.

Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood also came into the side for Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, who dropped out entirely.

But there was a couple of welcome returns on the bench as Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson both returned after lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injury.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news...

@Magpie24_: “Happy with this tbf. It’s probably one of the hardest away days in world football rn. See if we can give them a game. Nowt to lose. Pressure all on them.”

@agbnufc_: “Keep it tight for 60 minutes. Bring on Trippier and Wilson, dive about, score free kick. 1-0 mags.”

@Daftoon: “What happened to Shelves?”

@MagicSaintMaxi: “Trippier and Wilson cmonnnn!”

@TheStottyDog: “Lascelles needs to be more confident. He sits way to deep. As proven when he came on against Liverpool. Get that chest pumped and believe in yourself bonny lad!”

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. LB: Matt Targett Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. CB: Dan Burn Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales