Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes & co heading into Saturday's match against Fulham.

Newcastle United have been dealt two fresh injury concerns following Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat against AC Milan at St James' Park.

The result saw The Magpies exit Europe altogether as they finished bottom of their group. During the match, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier were both forced off.

Trippier picked up a knock in the first half while Gordon has been nursing a minor hamstring issue and was withdrawn as a precaution. Trippier will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Fulham due to suspension.

The Magpies have been boosted by the return of Dan Burn, who came off the bench for Trippier having missed seven matches with a back issue. Burn could be given the nod at left-back this weekend with Tino Livramento swapping to right-back.

Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are also understood to be closing in on returns as Eddie Howe looks to get Newcastle's season back on track after a difficult week. United head into Saturday's match on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Following the Fulham match, Newcastle then have the chance to progress through to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the second season running. The Magpies face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Anthony Gordon (hamstring) Anthony Gordon has been nursing a minor hamstring issue that is preventing him from sprinting 'fully'. He was withdrawn against AC Milan on Wednesday night. Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12 Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier (knock/suspension) Kieran Trippier was forced off against AC Milan following a knock. He is unavailable for Saturday's match against Fulham due to suspension. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12 Photo Sales

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12 Photo Sales