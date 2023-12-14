News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos

Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes & co heading into Saturday's match against Fulham.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:09 GMT

Newcastle United have been dealt two fresh injury concerns following Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat against AC Milan at St James' Park.

The result saw The Magpies exit Europe altogether as they finished bottom of their group. During the match, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier were both forced off.

Trippier picked up a knock in the first half while Gordon has been nursing a minor hamstring issue and was withdrawn as a precaution. Trippier will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Fulham due to suspension.

The Magpies have been boosted by the return of Dan Burn, who came off the bench for Trippier having missed seven matches with a back issue. Burn could be given the nod at left-back this weekend with Tino Livramento swapping to right-back.

Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are also understood to be closing in on returns as Eddie Howe looks to get Newcastle's season back on track after a difficult week. United head into Saturday's match on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Following the Fulham match, Newcastle then have the chance to progress through to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the second season running. The Magpies face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates...

Anthony Gordon has been nursing a minor hamstring issue that is preventing him from sprinting 'fully'. He was withdrawn against AC Milan on Wednesday night. Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12

1. Anthony Gordon (hamstring)

Anthony Gordon has been nursing a minor hamstring issue that is preventing him from sprinting 'fully'. He was withdrawn against AC Milan on Wednesday night. Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12

Photo Sales
Kieran Trippier was forced off against AC Milan following a knock. He is unavailable for Saturday's match against Fulham due to suspension. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

2. Kieran Trippier (knock/suspension)

Kieran Trippier was forced off against AC Milan following a knock. He is unavailable for Saturday's match against Fulham due to suspension. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

Photo Sales
Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

3. Joe Willock

Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

Photo Sales
Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury. Expected return: Luton (A) - 23/12

4. Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury. Expected return: Luton (A) - 23/12

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kieran TrippierDan BurnChampions LeagueAC MilanPremier LeagueChelseaJoe WillockEddie HoweEurope