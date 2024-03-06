Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier has backed Tino Livramento to have a big future for Newcastle United and England.

The 21-year-old right-back joined Newcastle from Southampton for £31million in the summer and has impressed as an understudy to Trippier in Eddie Howe's squad. Livramento has been used at both right-back and left-back this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Trippier's calf injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Livramento came off the bench and scored his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday.

Trippier is now a doubt for the trip to Chelsea on Monday, March 11 with Livramento likely to come into the side should the England international be ruled out.

But Trippier couldn't help but praise his competition at right-back.

Tino Livramento scored Newcastle United's third during their 3-0 win against Wolves

"For such a young guy Tino is unbelievable," Trippier said following his injury. "I've had loads of talks with Tino trying to help him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know he's my position but I don't want to be selfish and again he's versatile at right-back and left-back like myself."

Trippier has been a key player in Newcastle's squad since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in January 2022. But at 33-years-old, Trippier's long-term future at the club is uncertain.

The England international is set for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium later this month. And Trippier has backed Livramento to establish himself at international level as well.