Newcastle United will be hoping for some further fitness boosts on Tuesday night when they return to Premier League action at Aston Villa (8:15pm kick-off).

The Magpies welcomed Jacob Murphy back for Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round. The winger has missed the last two months of action following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Tino Livramento also returned to the side having missed the previous match due to illness. But Eddie Howe's side were still dealt some fresh blows over the weekend with Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles both dropping out of the side for the Fulham match.

Almiron missed the game due to illness while Lascelles was absent with a calf problem. During the 2-0 win at Craven Cottage, Kieran Trippier was forced off in the closing stages due to a groin problem.

None of the new fitness concerns are thought to be serious though all three players have been subject to transfer speculation this month. Almiron has been heavily linked to the Saudi Pro League while Lascelles has reportedly attracted interest from Besiktas in Turkey.

Trippier was also subject to a transfer bid from Bayern Munich which Newcastle rejected. The 33-year-old has since reiterated his commitment to the club and said the situation with Bayern is 'over'.

But with talk of incomings not proving fruitful so far, Newcastle's injury list remains long heading into the final few days of the transfer window.

Here is the current Newcastle United injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Kieran Trippier (groin) Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of Satuday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham. The right-back insisted the substitution was just as a precaution for a groin issue he has been managing and that he would be fine to face Aston Villa. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

2 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

3 . Miguel Almiron (illness) Almiron missed the Fulham match due to illness. The winger has been subject to strong transfer speculation in recent days. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02