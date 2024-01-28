News you can trust since 1849
Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos

Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock and co heading into Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th Jan 2024, 11:14 GMT

Newcastle United will be hoping for some further fitness boosts on Tuesday night when they return to Premier League action at Aston Villa (8:15pm kick-off).

The Magpies welcomed Jacob Murphy back for Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round. The winger has missed the last two months of action following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Tino Livramento also returned to the side having missed the previous match due to illness. But Eddie Howe's side were still dealt some fresh blows over the weekend with Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles both dropping out of the side for the Fulham match.

Almiron missed the game due to illness while Lascelles was absent with a calf problem. During the 2-0 win at Craven Cottage, Kieran Trippier was forced off in the closing stages due to a groin problem.

None of the new fitness concerns are thought to be serious though all three players have been subject to transfer speculation this month. Almiron has been heavily linked to the Saudi Pro League while Lascelles has reportedly attracted interest from Besiktas in Turkey.

Trippier was also subject to a transfer bid from Bayern Munich which Newcastle rejected. The 33-year-old has since reiterated his commitment to the club and said the situation with Bayern is 'over'.

But with talk of incomings not proving fruitful so far, Newcastle's injury list remains long heading into the final few days of the transfer window.

Here is the current Newcastle United injury list and expected return dates...

Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of Satuday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham. The right-back insisted the substitution was just as a precaution for a groin issue he has been managing and that he would be fine to face Aston Villa. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Trippier was withdrawn in the closing stages of Satuday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham. The right-back insisted the substitution was just as a precaution for a groin issue he has been managing and that he would be fine to face Aston Villa. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be too serious with the match at Aston Villa outlined as a potential return date. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo: Alex Pantling

Almiron missed the Fulham match due to illness. The winger has been subject to strong transfer speculation in recent days. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

Almiron missed the Fulham match due to illness. The winger has been subject to strong transfer speculation in recent days. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious. Expected return: Luton Town (H) - 03/02

