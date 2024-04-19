Newcastle United have several players close to returning to action after a training ground injury boost was revealed this week.

Callum Wilson is now back in full training after two months out with a pectoral injury and is pushing to play a role in Newcastle’s final six matches of the season. The Magpies currently sit sixth in the table and will be hoping to qualify for Europe for a second successive season though Champions League qualification is highly unlikely.

No fresh injury concerns were reported following Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Jacob Murphy limped off in the match but that was later confirmed to be a leg cramp.

Joe Willock’s Achilles injury has ultimately brought the midfielder’s season to a premature end while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles’ seasons were also cut short due to ACL injuries.

Miguel Almiron and Joelinton are both back on the grass following their respective injuries. Goalkeeper Nick Pope hasn’t featured for Newcastle since early December but is closing in on a return from a dislocated shoulder.

Next up for Newcastle is a mid-week trip to Crystal Palace on April 24 (8pm kick-off) as they look to secure a third successive Premier League win for the first time since September.

