Newcastle United 'leaked' team news as £32m duo miss Liverpool amid fresh injury concerns & key man returns

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe's side have been dealt two fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 1st Jan 2024, 18:13 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 18:34 GMT

Newcastle United have been dealt a double injury concern ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have not travelled with the squad for the match at Anfield on New Year's Day (8pm kick-off). Wilson returned from a hamstring injury last month and has featured in the last six matches while Trippier played the full 90 minutes of Newcastle's 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

The Magpies haven't played since that game, having a rare midweek off to rest and prepare for the match at Liverpool. But the club's injury situation has failed to clear up with Wilson and Trippier now fresh concerns heading into an important month of fixtures.

Tino Livramento would be poised to come into the side at right-back in Trippier's absence while Alexander Isak would continue to lead the line should Wilson drop off the bench due to injury. Jamaal Lascelles missed the Forest match due to a muscle injury picked up at Luton Town but is back in the squad for the Liverpool match.

Joelinton could return to the starting line-up after returning from a hamstring injury against Forest. Newcastle travel to Liverpool looking to bounce back from consecutive Premier League defeats and a run that has seen them lose six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Newcastle still have several players ruled out of the match due to various injuries. Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates as things stand...

Kieran Trippier missed the Liverpool match with a groin issue. Expected return date: Sunderland (A) - 06/01

1. Kieran Trippier

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he could miss the next couple of games. Expected return date: Manchester City (H) - 13/01

2. Callum Wilson

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another few weeks after receiving injections. Expected return: Manchester City (H) - 13/01

3. Joe Willock

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

4. Harvey Barnes (foot)

