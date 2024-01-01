Newcastle United have been dealt a double injury concern ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have not travelled with the squad for the match at Anfield on New Year's Day (8pm kick-off). Wilson returned from a hamstring injury last month and has featured in the last six matches while Trippier played the full 90 minutes of Newcastle's 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

The Magpies haven't played since that game, having a rare midweek off to rest and prepare for the match at Liverpool. But the club's injury situation has failed to clear up with Wilson and Trippier now fresh concerns heading into an important month of fixtures.

Tino Livramento would be poised to come into the side at right-back in Trippier's absence while Alexander Isak would continue to lead the line should Wilson drop off the bench due to injury. Jamaal Lascelles missed the Forest match due to a muscle injury picked up at Luton Town but is back in the squad for the Liverpool match.

Joelinton could return to the starting line-up after returning from a hamstring injury against Forest. Newcastle travel to Liverpool looking to bounce back from consecutive Premier League defeats and a run that has seen them lose six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Newcastle still have several players ruled out of the match due to various injuries. Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates as things stand...

1 . Kieran Trippier Kieran Trippier missed the Liverpool match with a groin issue. Expected return date: Sunderland (A) - 06/01 Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he could miss the next couple of games. Expected return date: Manchester City (H) - 13/01 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another few weeks after receiving injections. Expected return: Manchester City (H) - 13/01 Photo Sales