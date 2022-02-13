Kieran Trippier captains Newcastle United as Dan Burn handed his debut

Eddie Howe’s side take on Aston Villa at St James’s Park looking to win a third consecutive Premier League game since November 2018. And Howe has handed Dan Burn his debut. Burn replaces the unwell Jamaal Lascelles in the starting XI. Javier Manquillo also comes into the team in place of loanee Matt Targett, who it not eligible to play against his parent club.

"While back-to-back wins are a massive boost, we also know it counts for nothing if we don’t continue to back it up with more positive results and performances,” said head coach Howe.

The club is 17th in the table and one point above the relegation zone.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Manquillo, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes, De Bolle.

ASTON VILLA: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier arrives at St James's Park.

