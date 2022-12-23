Kieran Trippier chat at Newcastle United unleashed ‘incredible’ talent ‘never seen’ before

Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have combined effectively down the right for Newcastle this season to help the side climb to third in the table after 15 matches. Almiron has surpassed all expectations having scored eight goals in his opening 15 league games while Trippier has provided attacking influence from right-back with one goal and four assists.

But the signs have been there since pre-season with Almiron netting an impressive six goals before the competitive season got under way. And Trippier revealed that he had a lot of conversations with head coach Eddie Howe and Almiron during pre-season to help their partnership down the right side.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (rear) celebrates with Newcastle United's Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on August 21, 2022.

When watching a Newcastle game, you may notice Trippier regularly communicating with Almiron in order to help get the best out of him. The almost telepathic link-up play with Almiron latching on to Trippier’s dinked balls in behind is often pre-orchestrated.

“He has been incredible,” Trippier told The Gazette about Almiron. “To be fair, me, the manager and Miggy spoke a lot in pre-season. We played every game together and I speak to Miggy a lot, I work and help him from behind to get him in the positions where he can hurt teams and try and slip him in.

"I’ve never seen anybody on a pitch work as hard as him and he deserves huge credit because last season he didn’t play much and he showed in pre-season to the manager how good of a player he is and he deserves all the plaudits he’s getting.”