Kieran Trippier clashed with Newcastle United supporters following the 2-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Newcastle United's English defender #02 Kieran Trippier (C) argues with a supporter as Newcastle United's Brazilian striker #07 Joelinton (L) pulls him back (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

The Newcastle vice-captain approached the travelling supporters who were voicing their displeasure after the 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke scored twice in the second half as The Magpies' seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle went into the match with 11 first-team players unavailable and Miguel Almiron was forced off with a hamstring issue after just half an hour into the game. 17-year-old Lewis Miley was handed his full Premier League debut with Bruno Guimaraes suspended.

After the match, one supporter in the away end appeared to hit out at the Newcastle players, and was promptly approached by the England international, who shouted in response: "Were the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got? How many injuries have we got?"

Trippier was questioned about the altercation on Sky Sports afterwards.

"The fans are emotional, of course they are," he said. "They have travelled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us. I was just having a chat with one of them, I said we are giving everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, we are still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, there is no need to panic.

"We got beat, we do apologise for that result, but the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything. We are giving more under the circumstances."