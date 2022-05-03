Newcastle United are hoping to end the 2021-22 Premier League season on a high as they sit in the top 10 with three games to play.
The Magpies face a difficult trip to Manchester City on Sunday as they look to get back to winning ways under Eddie Howe.
But they have several injury doubts for the trip including a fresh issue following Fabian Schar’s withdrawal during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James’s Park.
Injuries have threatened to derail Newcastle’s battle for survival but the club have managed admirably in spite of some long-term absences to key individuals in the squad.
Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier have missed the majority of the second half of the season while Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden were left out of Eddie Howe’s 25 man squad in January due to their respective injury issues.
Here is Newcastle’s injury list in full...
Kieran Trippier - foot
The 31-year-old has been out since mid-February with a broken metatarsal. He is set to train this week and has an outside chance of making the bench against his former club Manchester City this weekend. We should see him back in action before the end of the season. Expected return: Arsenal (16/05)
Photo: Naomi Baker
Callum Wilson - calf
The striker hasn’t featured for Newcastle so far in 2022 but remains the club’s top scorer this season with six goals to his name. His calf injury has proven more problematic than initially expected but The Magpies have coped well without him. He is back on the grass and could still feature this season but Eddie Howe has said no player will be rushed back. Expected return: Arsenal (16/05)
Ryan Fraser - hamstring
The winger faces a battle to play again this season having been forced off early against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month with a hamstring injury. Although it is not thought to be a serious injury, Howe couldn’t confirm whether the player would feature in the final games of the campaign. Expected return: Pre season
Fabian Schar - ankle
Schar will be assessed this week after being forced off in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool with a suspected ankle problem. Little is known about the injury as of yet but the player was seen limping, unassisted, out of St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon. Expected return: unknown