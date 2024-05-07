Newcastle United received a triple injury boost at Burnley over the weekend with Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Nick Pope all returning from injury.
Almiron and Joelinton played the closing stages of the 4-1 win at Turf Moor while goalkeeper Pope remained an unused substitute. It was a welcome boost after long-term injuries for Pope and Joelinton in particular.
Reflecting on the injury returns, Howe said: “It's massive for us and that [the injuries] are something that has really hurt us during the season.
“To have that quality ready, chomping at the bit to play. I've got to look after those two players as well, I've got to make the right decisions and introduce them at the right times to get their load right.
“The quality they have is undoubted and the impact on the team is undoubted. I think the feeling in pre-game was in part because they were there and the group got a lot stronger.”
Newcastle have experienced an ongoing injury crisis this season with several players already ruled out until next season. But Eddie Howe is hoping to welcome Kieran Trippier back from a calf injury after the right-back missed Newcastle’s last nine matches in all competitions.
Next up is Newcastle’s final home match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off). It has been suggested that Trippier could find himself back in contention for the match as he looks to get back to full fitness ahead of Euro 2024 with England.