Newcastle United will host Brighton & Hove Albion in their final home match of the 2023-24 season at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies go into the game sitting sixth in the table with away games at Manchester United and Brentford to follow. Eddie Howe’s side have recently been boosted by the returns of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton from respective injury absences and could have another player back in action this weekend.

Nick Pope made the bench against Burnley last weekend but hasn’t featured for Newcastle since early December as Howe faces a decision on whether to put the goalkeeper back into his starting line-up over Martin Dubravka. Kieran Trippier is also closing in on a return after two months out with a calf injury.

The 33-year-old has returned to training this week having missed Newcastle’s last nine matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, it has also been suggested that Fabian Schar could be back in action before the end of the season despite Howe previously stating the Swiss centre-back was ‘doubtful’ to play again due to a hamstring injury picked up in the 5-1 win over Sheffield United last month.

Elsewhere in the squad, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali have all been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Kieran Trippier Trippier hasn't featured since the win over Wolves at the beginning of March. A calf injury has kept him out of action since then and he has spoken about taking extra precautions to ensure he doesn't pick up another injury. He is back in full training and in contention to return. Expected return: Brighton (H) - 11/05

Fabian Schar Was forced off at half-time against Sheffield United with a hamstring issue. Eddie Howe initially stated the defender is doubful to play again this season but has since claimed there's a chance he could feature for the trips to Manchester United and Brentford. Estimated return: Manchester United (A) - 15/05

Matt Targett Targett missed the win over West Ham after suffering a fresh Achilles injury and Howe has revealed that his injury is taking longer to heal than initially anticipated and suggested his season could be over. Estimated return: May 2024