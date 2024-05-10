Newcastle United will host Brighton & Hove Albion in their final home match of the 2023-24 season at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The Magpies go into the game sitting sixth in the table with away games at Manchester United and Brentford to follow. Eddie Howe’s side have recently been boosted by the returns of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton from respective injury absences and could have another player back in action this weekend.
Nick Pope made the bench against Burnley last weekend but hasn’t featured for Newcastle since early December as Howe faces a decision on whether to put the goalkeeper back into his starting line-up over Martin Dubravka. Kieran Trippier is also closing in on a return after two months out with a calf injury.
The 33-year-old has returned to training this week having missed Newcastle’s last nine matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, it has also been suggested that Fabian Schar could be back in action before the end of the season despite Howe previously stating the Swiss centre-back was ‘doubtful’ to play again due to a hamstring injury picked up in the 5-1 win over Sheffield United last month.
Elsewhere in the squad, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali have all been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.